1. A part of it is (disputedly) the geographical center of Europe

Amid all the news involving Ukraine, here are some interesting tidbits about the country.

A spotlight has been shined on the country of Ukraine and its newly-minted leader, as a call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are at the center of a whistle-blower complaint and subsequent impeachment inquiry .

Several countries have staked claims on the title — and Ukraine is one of them. According to travel guide company Lonely Planet, Ukraine contends that Europe’s geographical center lies near Rakhiv, which is in the southeastern part of the country.

There was even a monument erected in the 1980s, according to Lonely Planet, and is now surrounded by restaurants and shops.

However, Jeopardy champ Ken Jennings wrote in a CNN piece that the exact center of Europe is widely disputed, with several other countries — including Ukrainian neighbors Poland and Belarus — claiming the title. The National Geographic Institute of France made its own declaration in 1989, assigning the title to a spot in Lithuania, according to Jennings.

2. It’s currently (still) in a border conflict with Russia over Crimea

A Russian Navy vessel in Sevastopol, a city on the Crimean Peninsula, in March 2014. EPA

If the term “Crimea” sounds familiar, it’s because the peninsula in southern Ukraine dominated news headlines in 2014, when it was annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin — an action that was condemned internationally.

Russian troops swept Crimea just days after the February 2014 ouster of Ukraine’s Russia-friendly president, catching the West by surprise. Putin has claimed that Russia ‘‘reintegrated’’ Crimea to protect ethnic Russians who made up the majority of Crimea’s population from Ukrainian nationalists.

The situation gained even more scorn on the world stage after a Malaysian Airlines flight was shot down over the area, killing all 298 people on board.

Five years later, eastern Ukraine is still engaged in low-level conflict, and continues to rely on several allies, including the United States, for money and aid. (That’s why Trump ordering a hold on $400 million to Ukraine ahead of his call with the president there has become such a big deal.)

3. Its president is a popular comedian with no political experience

Volodymyr Zelensky used a Bible during his oath of office. AP/File

Zelensky, 41, was elected in April with 73 percent of the vote against the incumbent, Petro O. Poroshenko.

Zelensky — who is also the nation’s first Jewish leader — played the Ukrainian president on a popular TV show for years.

‘‘Throughout all of my life, I tried to do everything to make Ukrainians laugh,’’ he said as he was sworn in the following month. ‘‘In the next five years I will do everything, Ukrainians, so that you don’t cry.’’

Zelensky’s victory reflected Ukrainians’ exhaustion with widespread corruption and the country’s political elite. Minutes after he was sworn in, Zelensky dissolved the country’s parliament, slamming it as a hot-bed of self-enrichment, and promised to stop the war in the east against Russian-backed separatists.

4. It houses Chernobyl

A scene from the HBO miniseries “Chernobyl.” LIAM DANIEL/HBO

Interest in the nuclear power plant disaster of April 1986 has spiked recently, as HBO rolled out the five-part miniseries “Chernobyl” in the spring. (It won several Emmys on Sunday, including for best limited series.)

The disaster, which happened in Soviet Ukraine just north of Kiev, resulted in the deaths of 31 people (although the total death toll is thought to be much higher).

The Exclusion Zone has experienced an increase in tourism in the past year, part of a concerted effort by the Ukrainian government.

5. Its capital, Kiev, is a fairly popular tourist destination

A travel piece published in The New York Times in 2012 calls Kiev “one of Europe’s most vibrant 21st-century cities,” citing new approaches to traditional Ukrainian cuisine (“the Ukrainians are the Italians of Eastern Europe when it comes to the love of good food”), its contemporary art scene, and a “delirious dance-til-dawn night life.”

Kiev, according to the Times, is a “weekend magnet for European and Russian fashionistas,” with an aesthetic that includes “brightly colored buildings” and glittering gold domes.

6. It’s known for cuisine staples like borscht and ‘chicken Kiev’

The borscht at Mamaleh’s in Cambridge. Dina Rudick/Globe Staff/File 2016

Borscht is a versatile soup, with myriad variations, but the common ingredient is always beets, according to a 2014 Globe restaurant review (you can find it locally at Cafe St. Petersburg in Newton). A 2018 recipe for vegetarian borscht calls it “a hearty sweet-and-sour bowl.”

Meanwhile, chicken Kiev is made by pounding cutlets flat, rolling them around a log of butter, and then breading and frying them, according to Food & Wine.

Locals also like to drink a Ukrainian version of vodka called “gorilka” or “horilka.”

7. It has its own place in US pop culture

If “Seinfeld” has taught us anything, it’s this: Don’t make the mistake of calling Ukraine “weak” on the subway.

In a famous scene from “Seinfeld,” Kramer and Newman are playing a game on a New York City subway train, as Kramer flaunts his fantasy-military power. When Newman said he wasn’t out of the game yet because he still had troops in Ukraine, Kramer laughed in response.

“You know what Ukraine is? It’s a sitting duck,” Kramer said. “The Ukraine is weak. It’s feeble.”

At that, a stranger in a fur Cossack hat turns around and says, “I come from Ukraine. Do not say Ukraine weak.”

Kramer responded, “We’re playing a game here, pal.”

The stranger then grew outraged, shouting, “Ukraine is game to you?” before smashing the board game.

Christina Prignano of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Wire material from The New York Times and the Associated Press was used in this report.