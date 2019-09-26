NEW YORK — The Trump administration wants to cap the number of refugees admitted into the United States to the lowest number since the resettlement program was created in 1980.

A State Department proposal released Thursday would put a cap on the number of refugees at 18,000 for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

Last year, the administration placed the cap at a record low of 30,000. The limit has drawn protests from human rights groups as well as government officials.