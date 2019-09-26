President Trump attacked the US officials who gave information to the whistle-blower on Thursday morning, according to the New York Times, claiming that whomever did it was “close to a spy.”

“You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right? We used to handle it a little differently than we do now,” Trump said, according to the Times.

The president reportedly made the remarks before a gathering of American diplomats at the United Nations on Thursday.