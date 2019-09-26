President Trump attacked the US officials who gave information to the whistle-blower on Thursday morning, according to the New York Times, claiming that whomever did it was “close to a spy.”
“You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right? We used to handle it a little differently than we do now,” Trump said, according to the Times.
The president reportedly made the remarks before a gathering of American diplomats at the United Nations on Thursday.
Also Thursday, Trump traded insults with his chief critic from the House intelligence committee’s hearing on a whistleblower complaint about his conduct.
Trump tweeted Thursday that committee Chairman Adam Schiff ‘‘has zero credibility’’ and is pushing ‘‘Another fantasy to hurt the Republican Party!’’
Schiff, a Democrat, quickly responded: ‘‘I'm always flattered when I'm attacked by someone of the president’s character.’’
Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, told the committee a whistleblower ‘‘did the right thing’’ by coming forward to report concerns over the White House’s handling of a call between Trump and Ukraine’s leader.
The complaint details a call between Trump and Ukraine’s president in which Trump pressures the leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Christina Prignano contributed.