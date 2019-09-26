Maguire said the situation before him was ‘unprecedented’

Acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire defended his actions before a House committee on Thursday morning, as the whistle-blower complaint against President Trump was released to the public .

In his opening statement, Maguire noted the highly unusual circumstances he found himself in just weeks on the job.

“I am not familiar with any prior instances where a whistle-blower complaint touched on such complicated and sensitive issues, including executive privilege. I believe this matter is unprecedented,” he said.

Advertisement

Maguire repeated that assertion throughout his testimony. At one point he was asked by Representative Andre Carson whether this was the first time a whistle-blower complaint had been withheld from congressional leaders.

“Congressman Carson, I believe it might be, and as I said in my statement it is, in fact, unprecedented,” Maguire replied.

Maguire said he had followed the law when he did not immediately turn over the complaint to members of Congress, and that he could not legally release the complaint because of executive privilege, which he ‘‘did not have the authority to waive.’’

Maguire said Trump did not ask him the identity of the whistle-blower

Congressman Jim Himes asked Maguire whether he or his office had ever spoken to Trump about the whistle-blower complaint.

“My conversations with the president, because I am the director of national intelligence, are privileged, and it would be inappropriate for me because it destroys my relationship with the president in intelligence matters, to divulge any of my conversations with the president of the United States,” Maguire said.

But he did say that Trump did not ask him the identity of the whistle-blower.

“I can say that although I would not normally discuss my conversations with the president, I can tell you, emphatically, no.”

Advertisement

Maguire says he believed the whistle-blower followed the law ‘by the book’

The identity of the whistle-blower has been kept secret, even from Maguire and Trump, but that has not stopped Trump from calling the person a “political hack” who was out to get him. During Thursday’s hearing, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff asked whether Maguire shared his boss’s view.

Maguire refused to criticize the whistle-blower, saying that he believed the person and the inspector general had followed the law “by the book” and acted in “good faith.”

“I believe the whistle-blower is operating in good faith, [and] has followed the law,” Maguire said in response to a question by Schiff.

“That person works for me, therefore it is my job to make sure I support and defend that person,” he said.

Maguire also had praise for the inspector general, who was the first to receive the complaint. “I have every reason to believe that they have done everything by the book and followed the law,” he said.

Maguire says he doesn’t know what Rudy Giuliani does for the US government

Asked by Representative Quigley if he knew what Giuliani does for the president, Maguire chuckled.

“I respectfully just refer to the White House to comment on the president’s personal lawyer,” he said.

After establishing the importance of obtaining a security clearance when handling sensitive intelligence information, Quigley asked Maguire if he knew whether Giuliani had a security clearance.

Advertisement

“I don’t know,” Maguire said.

“Were you aware of his role, or understanding what his role was, doing what you do?” Quigley asked.

“My only knowledge of what Mr. Giuliani does, I have to be honest with you, I get from TV and from the news media. I am not aware of what he does, in fact, for the president,” Maguire said.

In the whistle-blower complaint, Giuliani, a private citizen, was alleged to have made several diplomatic-style missions to Ukraine on behalf of Trump. Quigley pressed Maguire on whether he was troubled that a private civilian was conducting diplomacy on behalf of the US government.

“How the president of the United States wants to conduct diplomacy is his business,” Maguire said.

Maguire says his only understanding of Rudy Giuliani's role with President Trump comes from media reports: "I am not aware of what he does, in fact, for the president" https://t.co/yvuNtBBxW8 pic.twitter.com/TKR2Cwc7uY — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 26, 2019

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com.