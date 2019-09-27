Pelosi and other House Democrats contend that Trump held back nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine, and they are investigating if he used the money as leverage in his call with Zelensky. The call prompted an explosive whistle-blower complaint and subsequent impeachment inquiry.

President Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, his political rival, in a phone call July 25. Trump claimed, without evidence, that Biden interfered in a Ukrainian investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter.

A momentous week Washington, D.C., is wrapping up Friday after the Ukraine scandal exploded into a formal impeachment inquiry, a decision by House Democrats that marks only the fourth time in US history that a president has faced impeachment.

These are the most significant quotes stemming from the scandal — from eight key players — that may be etched into the history books:

Trump in a phone call to Zelensky : “I would like you to do us a favor, though.”

Pelosi on Constitutional precedent: “The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law...In the darkest days of the American Revolution, Thomas Paine wrote, ‘The times have found us.’ The times found them to fight for and establish our democracy. The times have found us today — not to place ourselves in the same category of greatness as our founders, but to place us in the urgency of protecting and defending our Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic,” Pelosi said Tuesday as she announced the House would begin a formal impeachment inquiry..

Pelosi, speaking to the New Yorker in a Sept. 26 story : “This is about the facts and the Constitution.” Trump, she said, “doesn’t care about any of that. This is a strain of cat that I don’t have the medical credentials to analyze nor the religious credentials to judge.”

Trump on the unknown whistle-blower: “I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistle-blower the information? Because that’s close to a spy...You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now,” Trump said at a private event Thursday.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on the rough transcript: “What those notes reflect is a classic mafia-like shakedown of a foreign leader. They reflect a Ukrainian president who was desperate for US support, to help that country in a hot war with Putin’s Russia, a country that is still occupied by irregular Russian forces, and in which people face a very dangerous and continuing and destabilizing action by their aggressive neighbor. And at the same time, a president of the United States, who immediately after the president of Ukraine expresses the need for more weapons, tells him that he has a favor to ask,” Schiff said at a press conference Wednesday.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer and former mayor of New York, on the whistle-blower compaint: “It is impossible that the whistleblower is a hero and I’m not. And I will be the hero! These morons—when this is over, I will be the hero,” Giuliani told the Atlantic in a Sept. 26 story. “I’m not acting as a lawyer. I’m acting as someone who has devoted most of his life to straightening out government. Anything I did should be praised.”

Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, in his Capitol Hill testimony: “I believe that the situation we have and why we’re here this morning is because this case is unique and unprecedented,” Maguire said Thursday.

Senator Mitt Romney on Trump’s phone call with Zelensky: “If the President asked or pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival, either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be troubling in the extreme,” Romney said in a tweet Sunday.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on the whistle-blower complaint: “Nothing has changed with the release of this complaint, which is nothing more than a collection of third-hand accounts of events and cobbled-together press clippings—all of which shows nothing improper.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Trump trying to “hijack an election”:

“He’d like to get foreign help to win elections. There’s not been one single shred of evidence substantiating any accusation made. There’s nothing anybody in my family did wrong ... at all,” Biden said at a private California fundraiser Thursday. “But folks, this isn’t about me. It’s never been about me. It’s a tactic that’s used by this president to try to hijack an election so we do not focus on the issues that matter in our lives, in your lives.”

