Conway, one of President Trump’s most aggressive spokespeople, insisted that “there were no high crimes and misdemeanors” in Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Conway said that Pelosi “finally capitulated to her angry mob” and then accused her of succumbing to pressure from male Democrats.

WASHINGTON — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed to open an impeachment inquiry after “men around her” pressured her into it.

“At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, she told the Atlantic festival — pull it everyone — ‘no, no, no we need an investigation first. We’re not close to impeaching. We need an investigation first,’ ” Conway said. “A couple of hours later, she does the worst thing a woman in power could do, which is she just changes her mind because the men around her said ‘change your mind, we need an impeachment.’ ”

Asked whether she was alleging that Pelosi was intimidated by men, Conway said: “Clearly. And women — something happened. I don’t know what she had for lunch, an equivocation sandwich?”