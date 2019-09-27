During his opening statement at a committee hearing Thursday, Schiff likened Trump’s phone call to a mob shakedown and paraphrased the president’s words, a characterization Trump said amounted to lying to Congress.

President Trump unleashed a series of angry and unclear tweets in response to the Ukraine investigation on Friday, calling for the resignation of House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff and complaining that CNN removed a “hyphen” from his tweet in an attempt to imply he misspelled the word “little.”

He also said CNN was “dishonest” when it “purposely took the hyphen out” of the word “liddle’” to make him look bad.

Trump appeared to be referring not to a hyphen but to an apostrophe,or a single quotation mark, one of which came after the word “liddle” in his tweet. But if Trump was talking about a single quotation mark, there should have been one both before and after the word “liddle.”

To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle, in discribing Corrupt Congressman Liddle’ Adam Schiff. Low ratings @CNN purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

Trump has been blasting the media, Democrats, and sources of the whistleblower’s complaint over the last few days as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared the House would move forward with an impeachment inquiry over the president’s call with the leader of Ukraine.

Schiff has been moving into the spotlight as the leader of the committee that is looking into the Ukraine scandal.

In the call, Trump pressured Volodymyr Zelensky for an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden, his political rival.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com.