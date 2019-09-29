Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called “Whistleblower,” represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way. Then Schiff made up what I actually said by lying to Congress......

In his tweets, Trump demanded to meet the accuser, “especially when this accuser, the so-called “Whistleblower,” represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way.”

President Trump took to Twitter Sunday night to continue to air his grievances surrounding the impeachment inquiry, saying he wants Adam Schiff — who chairs the House intelligence panel — questioned for treason, and promising “big consequences” for whomever gave the whistle-blower information.

Trump then railed against Schiff, saying he “made up what I actually said by lying to Congress.”

“His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber,” Trump tweeted. “He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason.”

His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

Trump then said he wanted to know who gave the whistle-blower information, saying the person gave the information “illegally,” alleging that it was also “largely incorrect.”

“Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences!” he tweeted.

The whistle-blower report about a call Trump had with Ukraine’s leader is at the center of the impeachment inquiry launched by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives last week.

The White House last week released a rough transcript of Trump’s July 25 call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as well as the whistle-blower’s complaint alleging the US president pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate the family of Joe Biden, the former vice president who is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump’s reelection next year.

Schiff has said the whistleblower has agreed to testify, but the logistics involving security had yet to be set.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.