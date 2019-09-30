WASHINGTON (AP) — Representative Chris Collins of New York is resigning from Congress ahead of his expected guilty plea in an insider trading case.
That’s according to a spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said Collins has sent a letter of resignation that will take effect when Congress meets in a brief session on Tuesday.
It would be up to Gov. Andrew Cuomo to set a special election to fill the seat, which leans Republican.
Collins, a Republican, was among the first members of Congress to endorse President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.