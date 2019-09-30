Schiff grew up in Framingham before moving with his family to Northern California at age 11, according to a New Yorker profile . He’d soon return to Massachusetts, however. He attended Harvard Law School after graduating from Stanford University in 1982. He and his family now reside in Burbank, Calif., where Schiff represents the state’s 28th congressional district, which includes Hollywood.

US Representative Adam Schiff of California is leading the House Intelligence Committee investigation into President Trump’s phone call with the leader of Ukraine. Here are six things to know about him.

He’s vegan

Adam Schiff is one of the very few vegans in Congress — and he appears to be the only one in the House of Representatives, according to The New Republic. Schiff became a vegan to lower his cholesterol, he told the New Yorker.

In 2017, fellow vegan Senator Cory Booker dropped off vegan baked goods for Schiff, who tweeted out a photo:

.@CoryBooker thanks for the treats, and showing me that being vegan doesn't mean you always have to be healthy! pic.twitter.com/0tQIcm9foJ — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 4, 2017

He’s a triathlete

Schiff didn’t compete in his first triathlon until he was in his 50s, and said taking up cycling allowed him to build the strength in his knees he needed to return to running.

“The swim portion of the race is the most fun portion of the race. It’s just mayhem in the water. It’s an adventure. You have your adrenaline going and the water’s churning and you gotta avoid getting kicked by people,” Schiff told the publication GOOD in 2017.

His wife’s name is Eve, and they met on a tennis court

Schiff told GOOD that he and his wife met in 1990 when a mutual friend arranged for them to play tennis together.

“I think he was just looking for the right audience for some Adam and Eve jokes,” Schiff said of his friend.

He writes screenplays as a hobby

The New Yorker profile of Schiff also revealed that the congressman finds time to dabble in screenwriting. His first screenplay, set after the Holocaust, didn’t land:

“I had an agent at William Morris tell me it was good but no one would want to see it — too depressing. Then ‘Schindler’s List’ came out, and I was, like, ‘Come on!,’ ” he told Jeffrey Toobin. Schiff told Toobin he has another in the works, a spy drama.

He may have higher ambitions

He’s not running for president in 2020, but Schiff was coy when asked whether he had any presidential aspirations as he made a stop in New Hampshire last year.

“I would never say never to something,” Schiff said when asked by the Los Angeles Times if he would rule out a future run for the White House. “It’s fun coming up here, and I enjoy the idea that I might cause certain heads at Fox News to explode [if I ran.]”