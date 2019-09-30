Just hours after he quoted a Fox News guest who said impeachment would cause a “Civil War-like fracture” in the US, President Trump suggested on Monday morning that House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff should be arrested for treason.

It appeared to be an escalation of a series of tweets on Sunday evening in which Trump demanded Schiff be “questioned at the highest level for fraud & treason” because of the way Schiff characterized Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president during a hearing with the acting director of national intelligence on Thursday.