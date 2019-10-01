Hillary and Chelsea Clinton appeared on “The Late Show” to promote their new book, “The Book of Gutsy Women” and while there, the former presidential candidate addressed the ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Trump.
“It’s your fault for coming on Ukraine week,” Colbert joked to Clinton when she arrived on stage.
“I believe strongly that this particular incident has had such a huge impact,” Clinton said. “To see [Trump] in the office of the president putting his own personal and political interest ahead of the national security of our country just pierced through whatever confusion or denial people had.”
The former secretary of state went on to emphasize that the founders specifically wrote out the process for impeachment in the Constitution, rather than just assuming voters will remove officials they don’t like via election.
Advertisement
Colbert noted that Clinton was involved, in 1974, with the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment inquiry into Richard Nixon. A recent law school graduate, then 26, she worked as an attorney for the committee, alongside a group that included former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld.
“We wrote that because we wanted to do the best we could to explain what is an impeachable offense,” Clinton said.
Watch her entire interview with Colbert below.
Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.