Hillary and Chelsea Clinton appeared on “The Late Show” to promote their new book, “The Book of Gutsy Women” and while there, the former presidential candidate addressed the ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

“It’s your fault for coming on Ukraine week,” Colbert joked to Clinton when she arrived on stage.

“I believe strongly that this particular incident has had such a huge impact,” Clinton said. “To see [Trump] in the office of the president putting his own personal and political interest ahead of the national security of our country just pierced through whatever confusion or denial people had.”