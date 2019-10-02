WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders’ campaign said Wednesday that the Democratic presidential candidate had a heart procedure for a blocked artery and was canceling events and appearances ‘‘until further notice.’’

The 78-year-old Sanders experienced chest discomfort during an event Tuesday and sought medical evaluation, according to a campaign statement. It said two stents were ‘‘successfully inserted’’ and that Sanders ‘‘is conversing and in good spirits.’’

His campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, was on a telephone call with supporters Tuesday night but didn’t mention any health concerns about the candidate. Shakir said the ‘‘state of the campaign is strong’’ and he played up Sanders’ strong fundraising total for the third quarter.