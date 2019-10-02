WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders’ campaign said Wednesday that the Democratic presidential candidate had a heart procedure for a blocked artery and was canceling events and appearances ‘‘until further notice.’’
The 78-year-old Sanders experienced chest discomfort during an event Tuesday and sought medical evaluation, according to a campaign statement. It said two stents were ‘‘successfully inserted’’ and that Sanders ‘‘is conversing and in good spirits.’’
His campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, was on a telephone call with supporters Tuesday night but didn’t mention any health concerns about the candidate. Shakir said the ‘‘state of the campaign is strong’’ and he played up Sanders’ strong fundraising total for the third quarter.
Sanders recently canceled some appearances in South Carolina because he lost his voice. The campaign said at the time he felt fine.
Sanders, the Democratic field’s oldest candidate, sometimes jokingly refers to his age at town halls and other events, especially when interacting with younger participants. His aides have tried to project him as a candidate with energy levels that surpassed his 2016 presidential campaign.
He is one of three candidates over age 70 in the Democratic primary, which has spurred debate over whether the party should rally behind a new generation of political leaders.
His health scare is certain to revive that discussion in the weeks before the next presidential debate this month.
His fellow Democratic candidates quickly posted messages wishing Sanders a speedy recovery:
Bernie’s fighting spirit will get him through anything and everything. Good to hear he is doing better and look forward to seeing him soon.— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 2, 2019
All of us here at @PeteForAmerica are sending our best wishes for a speedy recovery to Senator @BernieSanders. We're thinking of him and his family today, and I look forward to seeing him back on the campaign trail very soon.— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 2, 2019
Bruce, Team Warren, and I are sending all our best wishes for a speedy recovery to @BernieSanders. I hope to see my friend back on the campaign trail very soon.— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 2, 2019
Thinking of @BernieSanders today and wishing him a speedy recovery. If there's one thing I know about him, he's a fighter and I look forward to seeing him on the campaign trail soon.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2019
Glad to hear my friend @BernieSanders is doing well and in good spirits—wishing him a speedy recovery. https://t.co/lCB2XhOLuP— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 2, 2019
.@DrBiden and I are sending our best wishes to @BernieSanders, Jane, and the whole Sanders family. Anyone who knows Bernie understands what a force he is. We are confident that he will have a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him on the trail soon.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2019