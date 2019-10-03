Airport officials in Reno, Nevada, are apologizing to Senator Elizabeth Warren after a group of demonstrators protesting against her support of President Trump’s impeachment followed the Massachusetts Democrat as she walked through the airport to a waiting minivan.
In a video posted to Twitter Wednesday by the chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, a group of protesters can be seen holding signs and shouting as she entered a public area of the airport with a handful staffers.
The group, some shouting the ethnic slur “Pocahontas” and cries of “don’t impeach,” followed Warren for about a minute as she walked out of the airport and into a waiting vehicle.
Welcome to Reno @ewarren! This is @teamtrump country!!@realdonaldtrump https://t.co/fhK0RhFAA7 pic.twitter.com/CcZ20II17N— Michael J. McDonald (@McDonaldNV) October 2, 2019
Warren has called repeatedly for Trump’s impeachment, beginning in April in the wake of the release of the Mueller report.
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport Authority apologized via Twitter to Warren after the video was posted to social media, claiming the protesters did not obtain a permit for the demonstration.
.@RenoAirport Authority apologizes to @ewarren for the group of protestors on 10/2 in violation of airport policies. Airport Police weren't given prior notice of the arrival. Protestors didn't follow the permit process & the airport's attorney will be investigating the incident.— Reno-Tahoe Airport (@RenoAirport) October 3, 2019
It was a starkly different scene from the one in Chicago last month, when travelers lined up at an O’Hare Airport gate to take “selfies” with the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.
Warren traveled to Nevada this week to participate in a gun safety forum in Las Vegas and a town hall in Carson City.
