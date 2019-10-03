Airport officials in Reno, Nevada, are apologizing to Senator Elizabeth Warren after a group of demonstrators protesting against her support of President Trump’s impeachment followed the Massachusetts Democrat as she walked through the airport to a waiting minivan.

In a video posted to Twitter Wednesday by the chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, a group of protesters can be seen holding signs and shouting as she entered a public area of the airport with a handful staffers.

The group, some shouting the ethnic slur “Pocahontas” and cries of “don’t impeach,” followed Warren for about a minute as she walked out of the airport and into a waiting vehicle.