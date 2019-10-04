“Over the past two weeks, senior campaign leadership received multiple complaints regarding inappropriate behavior by Rich McDaniel,” Orthman said. “Over the same time period, the campaign retained outside counsel to conduct an investigation. Based on the results of the investigation, the campaign determined that his reported conduct was inconsistent with its values and that he could not be a part of the campaign moving forward.”

WASHINGTON — A senior staff member on Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign has been fired after complaints of “inappropriate behavior,” a Warren spokeswoman said.

McDaniel’s dismissal was first reported by Politico. It was not immediately clear whether the alleged behavior was reported by other campaign staffers or by someone outside the campaign.

A person familiar with the investigation said there had been no reports of sexual assault but declined to specify what exactly had been reported, citing confidentiality concerns.

The outside investigation was conducted by Kate Kimpel, an employment lawyer, of KK Advising. Kimpel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

McDaniel was in charge of developing Warren’s operations in the field. The Globe could not immediately reach him for comment, but in a statement published by Politico, he said he was “separating” from the campaign and had “tremendous respect for my colleagues despite any disagreements we may have had and [I] believe departing at this time is in the best interest of both parties.”

“I would never intentionally engage in any behavior inconsistent with the campaign or my own values,” McDaniel told Politico. “If others feel that I have, I understand it is important to listen even when you disagree. I wish the campaign and my colleagues well.”

McDaniel had worked for numerous Democratic campaigns. He worked on strategy for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, focusing on the South, where Clinton posted huge margins of victory during her primary races against Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

He also worked on other campaigns in the region, including the Senate campaign for Doug Jones, an Alabama Democrat.

McDaniel, whose Twitter photo shows him with a bullhorn emblazoned with the word “Warren,” had ties to other Massachusetts politicians, too. In a February tweet, Representative Ayanna Pressley called him “the Closer” and wished him a happy birthday.

