Sanders, who raised $25.3 million, is all-but-certain to be the top fundraiser of the July-through-September period, with Warren coming in second among the Democratic contenders. Their totals represent a remarkable moment in the Democratic money race: It is the first three-month period when two candidates who have sworn off the hallmarks of traditional fundraising, including exclusive donor events and call time for major contributors , brought in the most money.

WASHINGTON — Senator Elizabeth Warren raised $24.6 million over the last three months, pairing her steady gain in the polls this summer with biggest quarterly fundraising haul so far of her presidential campaign — but she fell just short of the total for her main progressive rival, Vermont Senate Bernie Sanders.

They each out-raised candidates like South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who brought in $19.1 million, and the former Vice President Joe Biden, who reported a quarterly total of $15.2 million — both of whom have kept exclusive fundraisers in their arsenals.

In an email to supporters sent on Friday morning, Warren’s campaign manager, Roger Lau, said she received more than 940,000 donations from more than 500,000 people — including 300,000 first-time donors, which indicates considerable growth in her donor base as she rises in the polls. The average contribution, the campaign said, was $26.

“This means our grassroots movement is in an incredible position,” Lau wrote.

Warren’s campaign ended the third quarter with $25.7 million in the bank — just $6 million more than the $19.7 she had on hand at the end of June, even though she raised a significant sum of money during the quarter. Her campaign spends heavily on staffing and travel, and the figures released Friday are a reminder that she will need to continue to raise significant sums to sustain her campaign as she takes on new expenses.

Last week, for example, her campaign said it would be spending at least $10 million on advertising and hiring more staffers in primary states that vote in March.

The fundraising numbers come on the heels of weeks of good news for Warren, including a handful of early-state and national polls and that show her edging out Biden as the leader in the race. Biden’s own fundraising figure — which was $7 million less than his haul over the previous three months — was a less-than-stellar sign as his campaign confronts a series of unfounded allegations from President Trump about his family’s activities in Ukraine.

If Warren is emerging as Biden’s chief rival for the Democratic nomination, the third quarter fundraising totals show it is much too early to count Sanders out, even though he failed to post the kind of polling gains Warren has shown in recent months and has made staffing changes in early states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

Sanders is currently taking a break from the campaign trail after he was found to have a blockage in an artery earlier this week and had two stents put in. His campaign says, however, that he plans to appear in the October 15 debate in Ohio.

Last month, Sanders’ campaign announced he had more than 1 million individual donors. His campaign announced this week that his average contribution was about $18 — which is a sign of his strength with small-dollar donors, who candidates like he and Warren prize because they can return to them again and again.

On Friday, progressive Democrats celebrated the apparent success of Warren and Sanders’ fundraising strategies and said it was a sign of overall strength.

“Grassroots fundraising is a measure of grassroots support, and it’s no accident that Warren and Sanders are leading the pack,” said Stephanie Taylor, the co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which has endorsed Warren. “Progressive politics are winning politics, period. They are clearly the strongest, most electable candidates.”

