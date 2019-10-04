WASHINGTON — Chairmen of three House committees asked Vice President Mike Pence Friday to provide documents for the Trump-Ukraine investigation.

The chairmen said in a letter that public reports have “have raised questions about any role you may have played in conveying or reinforcing the president’s stark message to the Ukrainian president.“

The chairmen are seeking, by Oct. 15, any documents Pence has related to his Sept. 1 meeting with Ukraine’s president during which the vice president was reported to have discussed the hold on US security aid to that country.