■ Following hours of testimony from ex-Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker, the House Intelligence Committee released text messages from Volker that show American diplomats reacting to the president’s demand for Ukrainian investigations into the 2016 election and former vice president Joe Biden. You can read those text messages here .

The impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his pressuring Ukraine to conduct an investigation into a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, is moving rapidly, and developments are coming to light at all hours. Here’s a summary of what you might have missed, and what’s expected to happen next.

■ Ukrainian officials announced they would conduct an audit into a number of previous investigations, including the one requested by Trump into the firm that employed Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

■ Trump claimed again on Twitter that his pressure on the Ukrainians to investigate Biden was about “corruption” and not politics.

As President I have an obligation to end CORRUPTION, even if that means requesting the help of a foreign country or countries. It is done all the time. This has NOTHING to do with politics or a political campaign against the Bidens. This does have to do with their corruption! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2019

■ Rudy Giuliani was briefly locked out of Twitter Thursday after he posted screenshots of text messages with Ukrainian official Andriy Yermak that included Yermak’s phone number, according to The Verge.

What’s expected Friday:

■ The inspector general for the intelligence community is testifying before a closed session of the House Intelligence Committee.

■ The president has several opportunities to speak Friday. As he departed the White House for an event with wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, Trump said he’d send a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanding a full vote on starting an impeachment inquiry. He’s expected to say he wants the vote before he’ll turn over any documents. Trump will also deliver remarks at 4:30 p.m. at a “Young Black Leadership Summit” at the White House.

■ The House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is one of the House committees conducting impeachment probes, said this week it intends to issue a subpoena Friday demanding a wide range of documents and communications from the White House related to the scandal.

