Mitt Romney is in President Trump’s crosshairs Saturday morning, after the Utah senator (and former Massachusetts governor and GOP presidential nominee) criticized Trump.

Romney, who has been one of the view Republican voices that has been critical of Trump, had tweeted about the president Friday.

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican, also was critical of Trump, saying in a statement to the Omaha World-Herald: ‘‘Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth. If the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing, that’s a matter for American courts, not communist tyrants running torture camps.’’

The references to China began Thursday, when Trump defended himself against allegations that he privately pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son by inviting a geopolitical rival to launch a probe, the Associated Press reported.

‘‘China should start an investigation into the Bidens,’’ Trump said after being asked about trade negotiations with the country.

Trump on Friday argued he was not specifically targeting a political foe, but merely pushing countries to clean up corruption. There is no evidence that the Bidens were involved in criminal corruption in either Ukraine or China.

Trump also tweeted about the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Material from the Associated Press is included in this story.