AUGUSTA, Maine — It is ‘‘completely inappropriate’’ for a president to encourage a foreign state to investigate a political rival, US Senator Susan Collins of Maine said Saturday.

Addressing reporters after a memorial service for firefighters, the Maine Republican was asked what she thought about President Trump asking China to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

‘‘I thought the president made a big mistake by asking China to get involved in investigating a political opponent,’’ she said. ‘‘It’s completely inappropriate.’’