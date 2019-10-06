“Something pretty fishy happened in the 2016 campaign ... and we still don’t know,” Johnson said. Todd tried to steer the conversation back to the circumstances surrounding the impeachment inquiry and become more exasperated with Johnson.

On “Meet the Press,” Ron Johnson, a Republican senator from Wisconsin, indicated his continued support for Trump. In response to questions from host Chuck Todd, Johnson repeatedly focused on the 2016 election, rather than the current questions about Trump.

Republicans defended President Trump on Sunday morning amid a growing impeachment inquiry while Democrats kept up the pressure on him.

Chris Murphy, a Democratic senator from Connecticut, said, “I’m deeply scared by the positioning the Republicans have chosen to take.”

He added that as the inquiry proceeds, “I think public opinion will change” about Trump.

But Murphy also said that he thinks many Republicans will remain stalwart behind Trump.

“It’s true, the president could shoot someone in the middle of fifth Avenue, and Republicans won’t care.”

The administration suffered a week of damaging developments that included Trump publicly calling on Ukraine and China to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son — echoing Democrats’ accusation that the president was leveraging his power to target a political opponent.

“The evidence of wrongdoing by Donald Trump is hiding in plain sight,” Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who is part of the House Democratic leadership, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “The president’s own words in the public domain has indicated that he doesn’t think there’s any problem in soliciting foreign interference.”

Trump claims that Biden improperly helped his son Hunter profit from business deals in Ukraine and China. The allegations related to Ukraine have been discredited, and those related to China aren’t supported by publicly known details. Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign has dismissed the allegations as without merit.

One of Trump’s staunchest Republican allies, Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, declined on Sunday to defend Trump’s suggestion, make to reporters outside the White House, that China investigate the Bidens. The president wasn’t being serious, Jordan said. “I don’t think he really meant go investigate” and nobody “really believes that the president of the United States thinks China’s going to investigate,” Jordan said. “I think he’s getting the press all spun up on all of this.”

Bloomberg contributed information to this story.