— Amid reports from the New York Times and others that a second whistle-blower, with direct knowledge of the Ukraine phone call, has been interviewed by the intelligence community inspector general, lawyers for the first whistle-blower confirmed on Twitter Sunday that they were representing “multiple” individuals.

The impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his pressuring Ukraine to conduct an investigation into a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, is moving rapidly, and developments are coming to light at all hours. Here’s a summary of what you might have missed, and what’s expected to happen next.

IC WHISTLEBLOWER UPDATE: I can confirm that my firm and my team represent multiple whistleblowers in connection to the underlying August 12, 2019, disclosure to the Intelligence Community Inspector General. No further comment at this time. https://t.co/05b5aAVm2G — Andrew P. Bakaj (@AndrewBakaj) October 6, 2019

— Here’s how Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, reacted to the news:

SURPRISE Democrat lawyer has other secret sources. Swamp Media will corruptly fail to point out it means nothing, now that conversation is public. No money, no quid pro quo unlike Biden helping son make millions from Ukrainian crook. ORCHESTRATED DEM CAMPAIGN LIKE KAVANAUGH — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 6, 2019

— On Friday afternoon, House Democrats subpoenaed White House officials, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney for documents related to the inquiry. Trump signaled that he would not comply without a full House vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry.

— House Democrats also announced they’ve requested documents from Vice President Mike Pence about his role in the scandal.

— On Saturday, Axios reported that Trump claimed to Republican House members that he made the call to Ukraine at the urging of Energy Secretary Rick Perry. A spokesperson for Perry said the secretary encouraged Trump to speak to Volodymyr Zelensky about “matters related to their energy security and economic development,” not about the Bidens.

What’s happening next:

— The ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, is expected to give a deposition on Tuesday.

— Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine who was recalled from the post early, will be speaking Friday.

— Giuliani and Pence face a deadline of Oct. 15 to turn over the requested documents, and the White House has an Oct. 18 deadline.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com.