— The Trump administration has directed Gordon Sondland not to appear for a deposition scheduled for Tuesday, according to the New York Times .

The impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his pressuring Ukraine to conduct an investigation into a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, is moving rapidly, and developments are coming to light at all hours. Here’s a summary of what you might have missed, and what’s expected to happen next.

— The Pentagon and the White House Office of Management and Budget were subpoenaed by House Democrats for documents related to military aid to Ukraine. The agencies have until Oct. 15 to comply.

— The second highest-ranking diplomat at the American embassy in Ukraine, George Kent, did not appear for a scheduled deposition on Monday. Bloomberg News reported that the House committees leading the impeachment inquiry plan to reschedule. Kent was among the State Department career officials who tried to shield former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch from conspiracy theories pushed by the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

— Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, allies of Giuliani who allegedly helped him seek damaging information about Democrats in Ukraine, won’t meet a congressional deadline to turn over documents, according to a letter from attorney John Dowd. (Yes, that John Dowd, and yes, the letter is written in Comic Sans.)

Here’s the letter John Dowd sent to House Intelligence Committee claiming they are harassing his clients with their “overly broad and unduly burdensome” request for Ukraine docs. Dowd reps Giuliani associates Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas. pic.twitter.com/WDj0q2jKfp — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) October 7, 2019

What’s next:

— An aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, T. Ulrich Brechbuhl, is scheduled to speak to investigators on Tuesday.

— Yovonovitch is scheduled to speak to investigators on Friday.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com.