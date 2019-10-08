The letter comes the same day Trump intensified his fight with Congress by blocking Gordon Sondland, the US European Union ambassador, from testifying behind closed doors about the president’s dealings with Ukraine.

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in a letter to House Democratic leaders that their inquiry has processed in a ‘‘manner that violates fundamental fairness and constitutionally mandated due process’’ and ‘‘lacks any legitimate constitutional foundation’’ or ‘‘pretense of fairness.’’

WASHINGTON — The White House has notified the House of Representatives that the Trump administration will not participate in what it is calling Democrats’ ‘‘illegitimate’’ impeachment probe.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff called Sondland’s no-show ‘‘additional strong evidence’’ of obstruction of Congress by Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that will only strengthen Democrats’ case.

Read the letter:

Read the statement from the White House:

“The President has done nothing wrong, and the Democrats know it. For purely political reasons, the Democrats have decided their desire to overturn the outcome of the 2016 election allows them to conduct a so-called impeachment inquiry that ignores the fundamental rights guaranteed to every American. These partisan proceedings are an affront to the Constitution—as they are being held behind closed doors and deny the President the right to call witnesses, to cross-examine witnesses, to have access to evidence, and many other basic rights.

Today, on behalf of President Donald J. Trump, Pat Cipollone, Counsel to the President, sent a letter to Speaker Pelosi and Chairmen Engel, Schiff, and Cummings. The letter demonstrates that the Democrats’ inquiry lacks any legitimate constitutional foundation, any pretense of fairness, and even the most elementary due process protections. Democrats are pursuing purely partisan goals, including influencing the upcoming 2020 election. In the process, they are violating civil liberties and the separation of powers, threatening Executive Branch officials with punishment simply for exercising their constitutional rights and prerogatives. All of this violates the Constitution, the rule of law, and every past precedent. For these reasons, the Executive Branch cannot be expected to, and will not participate in, this exercise of partisan political theater.

President Trump and his entire Administration will, however, keep fighting for the American people, growing the economy, building prosperity, and protecting America’s interests at home and abroad.”