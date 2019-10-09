Former vice president Joe Biden is making stops in New Hampshire on Wednesday as he tries to fend off a surging Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has pulled statistically even with him in recent polls of the first-in-the-nation primary state.
Biden is scheduled to hold a pair of town halls in the state Wednesday: One at the Governor’s Inn in Rochester at 12:15 p.m., and another in Manchester at the McIntyre Ski Area at 4:30 p.m.
A Monmouth poll of likely New Hampshire primary voters released late last month found Biden had the support of 25 percent of respondents, losing ground from a May poll that found him with 36 percent. Warren, meanwhile, led the poll with 27 percent of support, a gain of 19 points from 8 percent in May. The September results were within the 4.9 percent margin of error.
Advertisement
Biden’s trip comes less than a week before he’s set to face 11 Democratic rivals on the same debate stage Tuesday in Ohio. It will be the first debate since Biden was thrust into the middle of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry of President Trump, who pressured the leader of Ukraine for damaging information about Biden’s family.
Biden has repeatedly condemned Trump’s actions, calling them an abuse of power.
New Hampshire voters go to the polls in February.
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.