Former vice president Joe Biden is making stops in New Hampshire on Wednesday as he tries to fend off a surging Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has pulled statistically even with him in recent polls of the first-in-the-nation primary state.

Biden is scheduled to hold a pair of town halls in the state Wednesday: One at the Governor’s Inn in Rochester at 12:15 p.m., and another in Manchester at the McIntyre Ski Area at 4:30 p.m.

A Monmouth poll of likely New Hampshire primary voters released late last month found Biden had the support of 25 percent of respondents, losing ground from a May poll that found him with 36 percent. Warren, meanwhile, led the poll with 27 percent of support, a gain of 19 points from 8 percent in May. The September results were within the 4.9 percent margin of error.