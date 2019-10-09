“Pregnancy discrimination is real, and it still happens today — but telling our stories is one way we can fight back. Here are some of your stories that I heard today,” Warren tweeted .

Early Wednesday, the Democratic presidential candidate shared a video on social media of the stories of other women who said they experienced pregnancy discrimination in their workplaces.

In a post Monday, a conservative news website cited records it claimed contradicted a staple of Elizabeth Warren’s campaign stump speech: In 1971, the future senator lost her job as a public school teacher because she was pregnant.

Advertisement

After I became visibly pregnant, I was told that the job I'd been promised for next year would go to someone else. Pregnancy discrimination is real, and it still happens today—but telling our stories is one way we can fight back. Here are some of your stories that I heard today. pic.twitter.com/x1pe2ikzTr — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 9, 2019

In the video, Warren read the stories of a dozen people ranging from as far back as the 1960s to the 2000s. Congress outlawed pregnancy discrimination in 1978.

Here are some of the stories Warren repeated:

The Massachusetts senator read the story of Twitter user Cathy S., who wrote “My mother hid her pregnancy with me in 1964 for as long as she could until it was too obvious and then they fired her. It was pretty standard practice.”

Warren read another from Twitter user Emilia Merchen, who said “I was fired the day after notifying of my pregnancy. And was told it was because ‘I wasn’t likeable enough.’ I got a lawyer and a settlement.”

And Twitter user JCBC said, “In the early 2000s, I was non-tenured faculty, was offered a contract for a year after pregnancy, asked for reduced workload in order to care for infant and was told no, asked for a year of unpaid leave instead and was granted that, but was offered no contract for the following year.”

Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson