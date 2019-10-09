Now Warren has shifted that stance, saying she would stick to her policy of swearing off high-dollar fund-raisers and phone calls with wealthy donors if she makes it to the general election — immediately alarming some Democrats who worry the stance could hobble the party ahead of a battle royale with Trump if she wins the party’s nomination.

“I do not believe in unilateral disarmament,” she said at the time, seemingly acknowledging the daunting challenge for any Democratic nominee seeking to take on President Trump and his fearsome fund-raising apparatus.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — When Senator Elizabeth Warren announced she was forgoing private and high-dollar fund-raisers for her presidential campaign earlier this year, she suggested her policy applied to the primaries — not the general election.

“When Elizabeth is the nominee, she’s not going to change a thing in how she runs her campaign,” said Kristen Orthman, a spokeswoman for Warren, in a statement Wednesday. “That means no PAC money. No federal lobbyist money. No special access or call time with rich donors or big dollar fundraisers to underwrite our campaign.”

As small-dollar donors become increasingly important to the Democratic Party, Warren’s fund-raising policy has become an integral part of her primary campaign. Her allies say it frees her up to campaign and keeps her from being beholden to special interests. In an interview with CBS that aired Tuesday night, she said would “not be forced to make changes in how I raise money.”

“I’m not going to do the big-dollar fund-raisers — I’m just not going to do it,” Warren said. “The whole notion behind this campaign is that we can build this together. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

So far, Warren’s purist stance has not stopped her from pulling in big fund-raising hauls in the primary. After a slow first quarter, she raised nearly $44 million from April through September. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont raised about an equal amount over the same period while also swearing off traditional fund-raising. Warren’s new position aligns her with a pledge Sanders had already taken for the general election.

But Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $125 million over the last three months alone, and some Democrats immediately voiced concerns that Warren’s stance could make it harder for the Democratic National Committee and state parties in battlegrounds like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Florida to raise enough money to take him on. Although individuals can only donate up to $2,800 to a presidential candidate during a general election, big donors can give much more to the DNC and state party committees, and the nominee often plays a role in reeling those dollars in.

“I find it to be a huge mistake,” said Rufus Gifford, a former finance director for the Democratic National Committee and for President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, in an interview. “If you unnecessarily, truly unnecessarily, hamstring yourself and sort of adhere to a moral purity test that could cost you the election, it’s unforgivable.”

In her statement, Orthman said Warren currently attends fund-raisers for the DNC, state and local parties, and Democratic candidates.

“When she is the nominee, she will continue to raise money and attend events that are open to the press to make sure the Democratic National Committee, state and local parties, and Democratic candidates everywhere have the resources not just to beat Donald Trump but also to win back Congress and state legislatures all across the country,” Orthman said.

She added that Warren, who has made ending corruption the central tenet of her campaign, plans to release a campaign finance proposal aimed at the “money for influence racket” in the coming weeks.

In an e-mailed statement, Ray Buckley, the chair of New Hampshire’s Democratic Party, suggested that the emphasis on grass-roots donors could be healthy for the party.

“Expanding our donor base so more Americans become invested in their future is a good thing for our party at every level — and good for democracy too,” Buckley said.

Sarah Bryner, director of research and strategy at the Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks campaign finance, said Warren’s general election position shouldn’t hurt her as much as it would other candidates.

“A large portion of her money comes from small donors who wouldn’t be at such fund-raisers anyway,” Bryner said. “So it seems like she’s kind of had proof of concept: This is working OK for me . . . This fits my image, or the image I want people to construct of me. And so what do I have to lose?”

But Michael Kang, a Northwestern University law professor and expert on campaign finance, said Warren’s decision would hurt her and the Democrats in the general election if she’s the nominee.

“Warren has done fine by wooing small-money donors and is obviously competitive among Democrats in the primary,” he said. “Without the full fund-raising support of the presidential nominee, it becomes really challenging for the Democratic Party to match their opponents. Warren is taking a principled stand, but it could be a consequential one.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.