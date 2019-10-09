— President Trump’s White House counsel sent a letter to House Democrats announcing the administration would not cooperate in the impeachment inquiry, calling it a “partisan and unconstitutional” attempt to overturn the 2016 election. Read the letter here .

The impeachment inquiry into President Trump over pressure on Ukraine to conduct an investigation into a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, is moving rapidly, and developments are coming to light at all hours. Here’s a summary of what you might have missed, and what’s expected to happen next.

— In a response shortly after Trump’s letter, Pelosi warned that withholding documents and witnesses would be used as evidence of obstruction of Congress in possible articles of impeachment.

Advertisement

“The White House letter is only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy, and to insist that the President is above the law,” she wrote.

— House Democrats subpoenaed ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland after he was blocked from meeting with congressional investigators.

— President Trump tweeted late into the night Tuesday, alleging that the whistle-blower had ties to Democrats. He resumed on Wednesday, calling for the person to be “exposed and questioned properly.”

.....The Whistleblower’s lawyer is a big Democrat. The Whistleblower has ties to one of my DEMOCRAT OPPONENTS. Why does the ICIG allow this scam to continue? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

Trump also expressed support for a House Republican effort to censure Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

What’s expected next:

— In the wake of Trump’s letter, it’s unclear whether others involved in the scandal who were scheduled to give depositions will do so. At least three officials are scheduled to speak Thursday and Friday, including Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine who was recalled by the Trump administration, and two associates of Rudy Giuliani: Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

— Reporters will have the opportunity to question Trump over the White House response to the impeachment inquiry when the president participates in a Roosevelt Room event at 3:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.