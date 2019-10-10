‘‘The Bidens got rich, and that is substantiated, while America got robbed,’’ Trump said. While the young Biden did have business interest overseas while he father was in office, there is no evidence of misconduct. Trump’s adult children have faced congressional scrutiny for their foreign business dealings while their father is serving as president, and Trump still maintains ownership stakes in his family’s businesses.

Facing an investigation provoked by his unprecedented call for Ukraine and then China to assist in digging up dirt on his political rivals, Trump continued to lay into Biden and his son Hunter, whom he and his allies have accused, without evidence, of illegally profiting off his father’s office.

MINNEAPOLIS — President Trump was defiant in the face of an impeachment probe Thursday as he sought to convert the threat to his presidency into a weapon on the campaign trail, with biting attacks on potential Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Trump also said that Biden became Barack Obama’s vice president because he knew how to curry favor with Obama.

“He was only a good vice president because he knew how to kiss Barack Obama’s ass,” the president said.

The rally in Minneapolis, the first since Democrats began proceedings two weeks ago to remove him from office, served as a proving ground for the president as he tries to use the impeachment inquiry to energize supporters for his 2020 campaign by casting himself — and his supporters — as victims of Democrats in the Washington swamp.

The performance revealed a defense strategy utterly detached from the allegations Trump faces. Trump spent little time defending his phone call with the Ukrainian president or his actions. Instead he cast the impeachment fight in simpler basic terms — a battle between him and the swamp.

‘‘They want to erase your vote like it never existed,’’ Trump said. ‘‘They want to erase your voice, and they want to erase your future.’’

He added, ‘‘The Democrats’ brazen attempt to overthrow our government will produce a backlash at the ballot box the likes of which they have never ever seen before in the history of this country.’’

Before Trump took the stage, his son Eric warmed up the crowd with an attack on the Bidens.

The younger Trump asked the crowd for an assessment of how Hunter Biden is feeling and suggested that the familiar Trump rally chant of ‘‘Lock her up’’ — directed at Hillary Clinton — become ‘‘Lock him up’’ instead. The crowd then chanted, ‘‘Lock him up, lock him up.’’

The rally, scheduled before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment investigation, came at a pivotal moment for Trump. His campaign strategy is focused on motivating his core supporters, rather than trying to win over a diminishing number of undecided voters, and the resonance of his appeal to the faithful may determine his second-term chances.

“She’s either really stupid or she’s really lost it — or maybe there’s a certain dishonesty in there,” he said of Pelosi.

Trump attacked Representative Illhan Omar in her home state, calling her “a disgrace to our country.” He reminded supporters of remarks she made on Israel that some people saw as anti-Semitic.

Omar denied any anti-Semitic intent but apologized for them.

Trump again raised allegations by some conservatives that Omar married her brother to commit immigration fraud — a claim Omar has called ‘‘disgusting lies.’’

Trump has sought to portray the Somali-American lawmaker as a symbol of the liberal shift in her party, and earlier this year tweeted she should ‘‘go back’’ to her home country rather than criticize the United States. He didn’t repeat that rhetoric Thursday night.

The rally at Target Center, the city’s basketball arena, drew thousands of supporters as well as protesters outside. Trump was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, who had a separate schedule of appearances in the state Trump is trying to tip his way next year.

Pence told the crowd that Democrats have spent the last three years trying to ‘‘overturn’’ the 2016 result. ‘‘Now, Minnesota, it’s our time to fight for him,’’ he said.

Protesters converged on the arena hours before Trump’s appearance, eventually packing the streets surrounding it. Many blew brightly colored whistles handed out by fellow protesters, adding to the din of frequent chants like, ‘‘Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!’’ — referring to Trump himself. Some clutched helium-filled balloons depicting Trump as a baby, similar to the famed Baby Trump balloon that flew above a nearby building.

Lora Torgerson of suburban Inver Grove Heights clutched a sign that read ‘‘Liar Liar Diaper on fire.’’

‘‘I’m a registered GOP member, and I’ve never been more ashamed of our party,’’ she said. ‘‘I didn’t vote for him.’’

Inside the arena, Lori Glass, a longtime Republican from White Bear Lake, a Twin Cities suburb, dismissed the talking of impeachment with one word: ‘‘Ridiculous.’’

‘‘He’s done so much for the country,’’ she said, citing the economy as Trump’s top accomplishment. Democrats are pressing for impeachment because ‘‘they don’t have a good candidate,’’ she said.

On Friday, Trump planned a rally in Louisiana against Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Aides said Trump is not endorsing one of the GOP candidates in the race before Saturday’s election to maximize the chances that Edwards falls below the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a runoff.

Next week Trump is set to hold a rally in Dallas, a GOP stronghold in a state that has grown more competitive for Democrats in recent cycles.

Material from the New York Times was used in this piece.