Senator Elizabeth Warren delivered quite the burn at CNN’s Equality Town Hall Thursday in response to a question from Morgan Cox, chair of the Human Rights Campaign Board of Directors, on how she would respond to someone who says marriage is between one man and one woman.

“You’re on the campaign trail and a supporter approaches you and says, ‘Senator, I’m old-fashioned and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman.’ What’s your response?” Cox said.

“I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that and I’m just going to say, then just marry one woman,” Warren said.