Senator Elizabeth Warren delivered quite the burn at CNN’s Equality Town Hall Thursday in response to a question from Morgan Cox, chair of the Human Rights Campaign Board of Directors, on how she would respond to someone who says marriage is between one man and one woman.
“You’re on the campaign trail and a supporter approaches you and says, ‘Senator, I’m old-fashioned and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman.’ What’s your response?” Cox said.
“I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that and I’m just going to say, then just marry one woman,” Warren said.
Advertisement
After a pause she shrugged and added, “assuming you can find one” before walking back across the stage towards moderator Chris Cuomo.
This Elizabeth Warren answer was quite a moment at CNN #EqualityTownHall pic.twitter.com/ThpI7YSO8M— MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 11, 2019
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation co-hosted the town hall. It was the first presidential event broadcast on a major news network focused on LGBTQ issues.
Earlier Thursday, Warren released a plan for aimed at protecting and securing LGBTQ+ rights and equality.
Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson