■ Former vice president Joe Biden for the first time explicitly called for Trump to be impeached, going beyond his previous stance of supporting an inquiry if Trump does not cooperate with House Democrats.

The impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his pressure on Ukraine to conduct an investigation into a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, is moving rapidly, and developments are coming to light at all hours. Here’s a summary of what you might have missed, and what’s expected to happen next.

“Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed his nation, and committed impeachable acts,” Biden said in New Hamphire. Read the full report from the Globe’s Laura Krantz and James Pindell.

■ CBS News has obtained what it says is the full contents of a memo written by the whistle-blower after discussing Trump’s Ukraine call with an administration official.

“In the official’s view, the President had clearly committed a criminal act by urging a foreign power to investigate a U.S. person for the purposes of advancing his own reelection bid in 2020,” the whistle-blower wrote. Read the full memo.

■ In remarks to reporters in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his country will ‘‘happily’’ investigate whether Ukrainians interfered in the 2016 US elections. He also said there was “no blackmail” in his call with Trump.

What’s happening next:

■ President Trump is holding a pair of campaign rallies over the next two days, one on Thursday in Minneapolis, and another Friday in Lake Charles, La.

■ More subpoenas are expected to be issued Thursday after a break for Yom Kippur, according to the New York Times.

■ It remains unclear whether officials involved in the Ukraine scandal will speak to Congressional investigators in the wake of the administration’s declaration that it would not cooperate. Lev Parnas, an ally of Rudy Giuliani, is scheduled to be deposed today.

■ House Democrats are expecting former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to testify as planned on Friday, despite the White House decision to stop cooperating with the impeachment inquiry, according to the Washington Post.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.