“This president doesn’t represent what I really feel that America is all about — caring for other people,” the 54-year-old protester told a reporter .

Trump spoke for more than 90 minutes before a crowd of supporters inside the Target Center, railing against Democrats, the media, Somali refugees, and polls as protesters gathered outside. The Star Tribune spoke to one demonstrator who held a sign that read “Trump is not Minnesota Nice.”

President Trump’s rally Thursday night in Minneapolis was several things: very long, occasionally profane, and decidedly not “Minnesota nice.”

Indeed, Trump’s at-times-vulgar language stood in contrast to Minnesota’s polite reputation.

Here’s a look at some key moments from Trump’s rally.

Trump profanely rails against former vice president Joe Biden

After he slammed Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president Joe Biden, as “a loser,” Trump turned his attention to the longtime senator from Delaware.

“And your father was never considered smart, he was never considered a good senator. He was only considered a good vice president because he understood how to kiss Barack Obama’s ass,” Trump said.

Watch the clip.

Trump has ramped up his attacks on Biden as the former vice president campaigns for the Democratic nomination. Biden has been thrust into the center of the House Democrats’ impeachment fight after Trump pressured the leader of Ukraine to investigate him.

Crowd boos when Trump talks about Somali refugees

As he stood in a state home to the largest concentration of people with Somali ancestry in the United States, Trump complained that US immigration officials had allowed Somali refugees to settle in Minnesota “without considering the impact on schools, and communities, and taxpayers.”

As soon as Trump uttered the word “Somalia,” the crowd at the Target Center erupted in boos.

“Since coming into office, I have reduced refugee resettlement by 85 percent. And as you know, maybe especially in Minnesota, I issued an executive action making clear that no refugees will be resettled in any city, or in any state, without the express written consent of that city or that state. So speak to your mayor,” Trump said. “If Democrats were ever to seize power, they would open the floodgates to unvetted, uncontrolled migration at levels you have never seen before. You think you have it bad now? You would never have seen anything like what they want to do.”

Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, replied on Twitter:

Consent given. Immigrants and refugees are welcome in Minneapolis. https://t.co/AVYzBenDLl — Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) October 11, 2019

Trump attacks Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, as jumbotrons show her photo

“Congresswoman Omar is an America-hating socialist,” Trump said of the freshman lawmaker, whom he has previously targeted with racist tweets.

Trump frequently paused to listen to the crowd’s boos as he blasted Omar, accusing her of anti-Semitism, though Trump himself has trafficked in anti-Semitic setereotypes.

On the jumbotron inside the Target Center, the campaign displayed photos of Omar, who wears a hijab.

“How do you have such a person representing you in Minnesota?” Trump said.

Watch the clip.

New thing here - Trump camp flashing photos of @IlhanMN above the crowd as he focuses his criticism on her pic.twitter.com/VmtvcoKo2Y — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) October 11, 2019

Trump claims impeachment is a partisan plot

As Trump faces an impeachment inquiry over a phone call pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate his political rival, he claimed it was a plot created by Democrats to remove him from office — though Trump’s own White House released the contents of the call. As he complained he was the victim of a setup, he went on a bizarre extended ramble, imagining a conversation between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, FBI agents who had exchanged anti-Trump text messages and were later removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

“They know they can’t win the election so they are pursuing the impeachment witchhunt,” he said.

He said the “swamp” was trying to “nullify the results of a truly great and democratic election, the election of 2016.”

“They want to erase your vote like it never existed, they want to erase your voice, and they want to erase your future,” he continued.

Watch the clip.

Trump campaign angers the estate of the late singer/songwriter Prince

The estate of Prince objected to Trump’s campaign playing the late Minnesota legend’s song at his rally.

“President Trump played Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music,” Prince’s estate wrote on his Twitter account, adding that it would “never” grant permission for the campaign to use his music.