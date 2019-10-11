■ Two associates of Rudy Giuliani were arrested at Dulles International Airport as they allegedly tried to flee the country with one-way tickets. They were charged with campaign finance violations for allegedly making hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign donations to the America First Action committee supporting Trump’s re-election. On Thursday the two men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were also subpoenaed by House Democrats. There’s a lot more to the story, and the Globe’s Martin Finucane breaks down the complicated situation here .

The impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his pressure on Ukraine to conduct an investigation into a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, is moving rapidly, and developments are coming to light at all hours. Here’s a summary of what you might have missed, and what’s expected to happen next.

Advertisement

■ House Democrats issued a subpoena to Energy Secretary Rick Perry to provide documents related to a Ukrainian energy company as well as his involvement in a July call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

■ Axios reported that ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, who was blocked from testifying this week, will now testify on Wednesday before House investigators in Washington, D.C.

What’s expected to happen next:

■ Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is scheduled to give a deposition to House investigators Friday.

■ President Trump holds another campaign rally after speaking for nearly two hours Thursday night in Minneapolis. Friday’s rally will be held in Lake Charles, La.

■ Sondland faces a Monday deadline to turn over documents to House Democrats.

■ The full House returns from a two week recess on Tuesday.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.