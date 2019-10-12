Kay Schram (center) a volunteer bartender at VFW Post 1566, spent time with her family (from left): Don Schram, Adam Beauregard, and Bill Schrank in downtown Saginaw. Although Schram has been a bartender at the VFW for over two decades, she began volunteering 10 years ago due to lack of funding. Erin Clark for the Boston GlobeTwo girls took a break from their lemonade stand to do somersaults on the sidewalk in Saginaw. Erin Clark for the Boston GlobeBrothers Bob and Wally Fruit stood in front of their 1,600-square-foot Clown House and “tunnels of horror," part of the Rotten Manor and the Haunted Forest that the brothers created in 2015. The brothers attract more than 17,000 guests per season to their fortress featuring an insane asylum, voodoo shack, a slaughter house, and a graveyard with a large mausoleum in Groveland Township.Erin Clark for the Boston GlobeKevin Washington, 14, watered plants at the Michigan Urban Farming Initiative in Detroit's North End Community. The urban farm has taken over three acres of vacant lots and turned them into a green oasis of fruit trees, vegetables, and a sensory garden. Solely run by volunteers, the farm gives all of the produce to the community for free. Erin Clark for the Boston GlobeMustafa Hadar (left) made cotton candy for children celebrating Eid al-Adha in Dearborn Heights. Hadar is a member of the Muslim American Student Council, which organized the event "to fill the gap that the community was lacking." Erin Clark for the Boston GlobeCheyanne Roe, 17, hugged her Beltie cow at the Bay County Fair and Youth Exposition in Bay City. Roe persuaded her parents to get a cow three years ago and has since been involved in 4-H competitions, showing her cow, chickens, and rabbits. Erin Clark for the Boston GlobeIn the week before the Back to the Bricks Festival in Fenton, the excitement builds as Tune-up Parties rev up on successive days around the county. Erin Clark for the Boston GlobePeople looked across the St. Clair River at the Bluewater Bridge in Port Huron. The river separates Michigan from Canada. Erin Clark for the Boston GlobeDon Heverly walked into his Ortinville garage. Recently, he's placed a large Trump sign on his garage, for all passersby to see. "I don't take kindly to people telling me I'm something I'm not," Heverly said of those who disagree with his political beliefs. Heverly grew up in Pontiac, but has lived in the country for more than 30 years. Erin Clark for the Boston GlobeNicholas Greene, 7, waited for his turn to race at the Heads Up Dirt Drag hosted at the Port Huron Motorcycle Club. He has been racing dirt bikes since he was 3. Erin Clark for the Boston GlobeQuan Blunt, farm manager at the Michigan Urban Farming Initiative, climbed to the roof of the group’s recently purchased building in Detroit's North End Community. Blunt has plans to renovate the building in order to create a space for the community to learn about farming and take classes. Erin Clark for the Boston GlobeHunter Jansen, 4, parked behind his dad's truck during Tune-up week in Fenton.Erin Clark for the Boston Globe