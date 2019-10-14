WASHINGTON — A former top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been asked to appear Wednesday in the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. That’s according to several officials familiar with the planning.

A career foreign service officer and Pompeo’s de facto chief of staff, Michael McKinley, resigned Friday, ending a 37-year career. It is unclear if McKinley will appear as requested.

The officials are unauthorized to discuss the planning and have been granted anonymity.