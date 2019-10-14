WASHINGTON — A former top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been asked to appear Wednesday in the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. That’s according to several officials familiar with the planning.
A career foreign service officer and Pompeo’s de facto chief of staff, Michael McKinley, resigned Friday, ending a 37-year career. It is unclear if McKinley will appear as requested.
The officials are unauthorized to discuss the planning and have been granted anonymity.
House Democrats asked that McKinley appear for a closed-door interview the same day that another State Department official, George Kent, is scheduled to testify.
Advertisement
Democrats as part of the impeachment inquiry are looking at the State Department as they investigate Trump’s suggestion that Ukraine investigate the business dealings of Joe Biden’s family.