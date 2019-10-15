At Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Ohio, Buttigieg criticized O'Rourke as not having a plan for how the buyback would work.

Buttigieg last week criticized the idea as a ‘‘shiny object’’ that distracts from more achievable efforts such as universal background checks and banning the sale of the weapons and high-capacity magazines.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg exchanged sharp words over O'Rourke’s proposed mandatory buyback of assault rifles.

O'Rourke said the different ideas are not mutually exclusive. He says gun violence ‘‘is a crisis and we gotta do something about it.’’ O'Rourke says candidates should listen to victims, not polls, consultants and focus groups.

Buttigieg shot back, saying, ‘‘I don’t need lessons from you on courage, political or personal.’’

Buttigieg also sparred with Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard at Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, with Buttigieg calling Gabbard ‘‘dead wrong’’ for her earlier support of withdrawing troops from Syria.

Gabbard’s previous stance, as well as her decision to meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad, came under fresh scrutiny following President Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country, paving the way for Turkey to invade and kill the Kurds.

Gabbard has criticized Trump for how he’s conducted the withdrawal but said Tuesday that while Trump has ‘‘the blood of the Kurds on his hands ... so do many of the politicians in both parties who supported this regime change war.’’

Buttigieg says the killings are ‘‘the consequence of a withdrawal and a betrayal by this president of American allies and American values.’’

Both Buttigieg and Gabbard are military veterans.

