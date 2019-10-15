“My campaign is and will continue to be a grassroots campaign — funded by working people chipping in a few bucks here or there,” Warren wrote in a post on her website outlining the new pledge and her larger proposal. The plan would significantly scale back maximum contributions to candidates and political parties, create a new government-financed matching funds plan, and place new limits on election spending by foreign-owned companies and lobbyists.

WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Warren took her no big money pledge a step further Tuesday, swearing off donations over $200 from any executive who works at a large tech company, bank, private equity firm, or hedge fund as part of a broader campaign finance reform plan that would clamp tougher restrictions on money in politics.

Advertisement

The Massachusetts senator, who is neck-and-neck with former vice president Joe Biden at the top of national polls of the Democratic primary, announced last week she planned to continue shunning glitzy fund-raisers and hobnobbing with wealthy donors even if she becomes the Democratic nominee. This was a reversal of her earlier position, when Warren said she did not believe in “unilateral disarmament” against Trump, implying she would resume traditional big-money fund-raising if she won the nomination.

The move has drawn fire from some of her Democratic rivals, who say Warren would not be able to keep up with President Trump — who is smashing fund-raising records already — if she wins the nomination.

“We are going up against the sitting president of the United States,” South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said in a recent interview with “Good Luck America,” a political news show on Snapchat. “He has tremendous amounts of support and allies at his back and we’re not going to beat him with pocket change.”

But Warren’s reliance on only small dollar donations has energized her campaign and helped her rise to the top of the pack, in her advisers’ view. And the grass-roots donations have added up to much more than pocket change, even allowing her to outraise rivals like Biden — and last quarter, Buttigieg — who rely on wealthier donors. Last quarter, Warren out-raised everybody but Senator Bernie Sanders — who also relies solely on grass-roots fund-raising — hauling in $24.6 million from July through September.

Advertisement

Warren has embraced tough policies on big technology companies, including engaging in a feud recently with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over his decision to exempt political ads from a fact-checking process. Nonetheless, employees at major tech companies have flocked to her campaign, donating nearly $150,000 to her in the first six months of the year.

The campaign plans to make the pledge retroactive, returning any donations it identifies as coming from executives. Going forward, the campaign will cross-check donations against the companies’ leadership teams posted on their websites and return large donations from any executives.

This kind of pledge is not unprecedented. In July, Sanders announced a pledge not to take donations of over $200 from health insurance or pharmaceutical company executives, and he returned previous donations that violated that standard.

Warren announced her new pledge as part of a sweeping proposed overhaul of the campaign finance system and a challenge to her Democratic rivals who still attend traditional big-money fund-raisers. She called on every candidate in the race to disclose any donor who has been given a special title on their campaign, as well as the dates and locations of fund-raisers and the names of people who host them.

Advertisement

“If Democratic candidates for president want to spend their time hobnobbing with the rich and powerful, it is currently legal for them to do so — but they shouldn’t be handing out secret titles and honors to rich donors,” Warren said. “Voters have a right to know who is buying access and recognition — and how much it costs.”

Warren also laid out a series of proposals to limit the influence of money in future elections, including creating a publicly financed matching funds program that would provide a six-to-one match of donations under $200 using a government fund financed from “penalties coming from corporate malfeasance and major tax crimes.” She would also drop the current campaign donation limit to $1,000 from $2,800 and the national party donation limit to $10,000 from $35,500.

“It will make it less valuable to spend time raising money from big dollar donors and more valuable to spend time with ordinary voters,” she wrote of the matching funds proposal.

Warren’s plan also would ban foreign-owned or foreign-funded companies from spending in elections, ban lobbyists from donating or fund-raising for candidates, and place contribution limits on donations to inaugural committees. She also wants to close a loophole that allows former employees or friends of candidates to run a SuperPAC on that candidate’s behalf.

Advertisement

Warren also supports a law preventing donations or fund-raising for a candidate from helping a person score an ambassadorship. She’s already pledged not to appoint any wealthy donors as ambassadors if she becomes president.

Liz Goodwin can be reached at elizabeth.goodwin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lizcgoodwin