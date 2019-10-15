“Mr. Giuliani will not participate because this appears to be an unconstitutional, baseless and illegitimate ‘impeachment inquiry,’” Sale’s letter says. “Moreover, documents sought in the subpoena are protected by attorney-client, attorney work-product, and executive privileges.”

Sale wrote that the subpoena Giuliani received was “overbroad, unduly burdensome and seeks documents beyond the scope of legitimate inquiry.”

Rudy Giuliani will not turn over the documents demanded by the House committees leading the impeachment inquiry, according to a letter from Jon Sale, the attorney who represented Giuliani until Tuesday.

The letter follows a pattern of stonewalling from the White House, as President Trump continues to denounce the impeachment inquiry as a “witch hunt” against him. House committees have, however, secured the testimony of former and current officials by issuing subpoenas to compel them to appear.

Advertisement

Also today, Sale said he is no longer representing Giuliani, who is Trump’s personal lawyer, on impeachment-related matters.

Sale said in a brief phone interview that he was hired by Giuliani solely to respond to the Democrats’ subpoena and the task has been completed.

“That was the extent of it,” Sale said, adding that the parting was not acrimonious. He said parting at this point was the plan all along.

Sale earlier said he sent a letter to Capitol Hill earlier Tuesday responding to the subpoena, but had declined to reveal its contents.

Tuesday is the deadline set by the three committees leading the impeachment inquiry for Giuliani to provide documents and records demanded in a subpoena.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.