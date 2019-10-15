“I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn’t Biden,” he said.

“Did I make a mistake? Well maybe in the grand scheme of things, yeah,” Biden said in an interview with ABC News. “But did I make a mistake based upon some ethical lapse? Absolutely not.”

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Hunter Biden, former vice president Joe Biden’s son, said in an interview released Tuesday that he probably would not have been named to the board of a foreign company if his last name weren’t Biden and acknowledged “poor judgment,” but he rejected suggestions by President Trump that he and his father had engaged in wrongdoing.

The interview comes two days after Hunter Biden pledged that he would not work for foreign-owned companies if his father became president, and just hours before the CNN/New York Times Democratic debate held here in central Ohio, an appearance that is critical to his father’s presidential hopes.

His sudden public comments signal the level of concern among Joe Biden’s allies that the overseas dealings of the younger Biden had become a potentially damaging liability to his father’s campaign, and are the latest in a flurry of actions pro-Biden forces have taken to mitigate the issue this week before the debate.

Trump has seized on Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China to initiate a series of unfounded attacks against the former vice president, a leading Democratic presidential candidate, over the past month. Trump also asked the government of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, helping to trigger an impeachment inquiry that Trump now faces in the House.

There is no evidence that Joe Biden, while serving as vice president, improperly intervened to aid his son, but that has not stopped Trump and other Republicans from raising questions about possible conflicts of interest even as Biden has fiercely defended his son’s integrity, and his own, over the last week.

Hunter Biden, who recently said he would resign from the board of a Chinese investment company, acknowledged his work abroad has become a “distraction, because I have to sit here and answer these questions. And so that’s why I have committed that I won’t serve on any boards or I won’t work directly for any foreign entities when my dad becomes president.”

Biden, 49, said he had exercised “poor judgment” by getting involved in a situation that he compared to a “swamp.” But he blamed his father’s opponents, including Trump, for spreading a “ridiculous conspiracy idea” involving his work, and repeatedly insisted that he did not discuss his business decisions with his father.

“I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father,” he said. “That’s where I made the mistake. So I take full responsibility for that. Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever.”

Many Democratic strategists and officials have warned that the scrutiny on the Biden family has become a significant distraction for the former vice president, and poses perhaps the greatest threat yet to a candidacy that until recent weeks was well ahead in the polls. That makes it all the more urgent for Biden to land the kind of consistently fluent, forceful debate performance that has so far eluded him at a moment when Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has now surpassed him in some polls, Democratic operatives and activists said.

“I’m never a distraction to my dad, but as it relates to actually going and being onstage with him — this is not a family business,” Hunter Biden said Tuesday in the ABC interview, which aired on “Good Morning America” and was also excerpted online by the network. “Everybody kind of thinks that somehow, whether it’s a compliment that we’re like the Kennedys or whether it’s a, you know, backhanded compliment like you’re the Trumps, my dad has a, a job, but that does not mean that I have had any plans to go do rallies and, you know and, you know, talk about Donald Trump’s kids and I never will, you know, that’s not what Bidens do.”

At a news conference Sunday, however, his father did appear to take some oblique swipes at the ethical practices of members of the Trump family, some of whom who have conducted their own overseas business dealings. And Hunter Biden seemed to be dismissive of Donald Trump Jr., who along with his father and brother have been highly critical of the Bidens.

“Donald Prince Humperdinck, um, Trump, Jr., is not somebody I really care about,” he said, an apparent reference to a character in the movie “The Princess Bride.”

In the interview, Hunter Biden signaled that by backing away from foreign dealings, he hoped to eliminate the controversy as a campaign issue for his father.

“I’m taking it off the table,” he said. “I’m making that commitment. Let’s see if anybody else makes that commitment. But that’s the commitment that I’m making.”