WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence is refusing to comply with House Democrats’ request for a long list of documents as part of their impeachment inquiry.

The vice president’s counsel, Matthew E. Morgan, shared the news in a letter to the chairs of the investigating committees Tuesday evening. He’s echoing President Trump’s lawyers’ complaints that the House has not held a formal vote on the investigation.

Morgan is slamming what he’s calling a ‘‘purported ‘impeachment inquiry,’ ’’ claiming it ‘‘has been designed and implemented in a manner that calls into question’’ the members’ ‘‘commitment to fundamental fairness and due process rights.’’