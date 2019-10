HAZLETON, Pa. — Bob Curry is a man in constant motion, not unlike this fast-changing community he’s always championing. Passing a colorful mural in the community center he runs, its rainbow letters spelling out a Maya Angelou quote about the strength and beauty of diversity, he paused for effect.

“You see our mural, if you don’t like it, get back on the elevator, you’re free to leave,” Curry proclaimed.