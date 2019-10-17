Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s “personally devastated” by the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings. She calls him a leader of ‘‘towering character and integrity, whose stirring voice and steadfast values pushed the Congress and country to rise always to a higher purpose.’’

BALTIMORE (AP) — Politicians are sharing their thoughts on the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings, the Maryland Democrat whose House committee is investigating President Donald Trump.

Her statement says Cummings’ chairmanship of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform proved his commitment to ‘‘restoring honesty and honor to government.’’

Pelosi is a native of Cummings’ district in Baltimore, where she says ‘‘we will miss our champion.’’

President Trump

President Donald Trump left aside his differences with Rep. Elijah Cummings in a brief tweet responding to the powerful Democrat’s death on Thursday.

Trump’s tweet said ‘‘My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!’’

Trump campaign

President Donald Trump’s campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh is expressing sadness about the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Murtaugh called the Maryland Democrat an ‘‘American icon for sure,’’ but Trump and the chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee had a rocky relationship at best. The committee’s investigations of Trump raised the ire of the president who recently called Cummings’ district in Baltimore a ‘‘rodent-infested mess.’’

Murtaugh tweeted that ‘‘at times like this you put ‘‘differences aside.’’ Speaking for the Trump campaign, Murtaugh expressed condolences to Cummings’ family and friends.

Former President Obama

The office of former President Barack Obama issued a statement on Thursday morning:

“Michelle and I are heartbroken over the passing of our friend, Elijah Cummings. As Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, he showed us all not only the importance of checks and balances within our democracy, but also the necessity of good people stewarding it. Steely yet compassionate, principled yet open to new perspectives, Chairman Cummings remained steadfast in his pursuit of truth, justice, and reconciliation. It’s a tribute to his native Baltimore that one of its own brought such character, tact, and resolve into the halls of power every day.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened the chamber Thursday by praising the late Rep. Elijah Cummings as a ‘‘living legend’’ and ‘‘a powerful and passionate voice with ‘‘friends and admirers all across the political spectrum.’’

Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader, said ‘‘Cummings was not just a great congressman, he was a great man.’’

Rep. Adam Schiff, who with Cummings has led investigations of President Donald Trump, called his friend ‘‘the heart and soul of our caucus, a dignified leader with a voice that could move mountains’’ and ‘‘our moral and ethical North Star.’’

Ivanka Trump has tweeted her condolences as well, calling Cummings a ‘‘courageous public servant’’ and ‘‘a son of sharecroppers’’ who ‘‘tirelessly championed his community and country.’’

Trey Gowdy

Trey Gowdy, a former conservative South Carolina congressman, posted a lengthy Twitter thread praising Cummings, calling him “one of the most powerful, beautiful & compelling voices in American politics.”

“His legacy is perseverance. His legacy is fighting through the pain. His legacy is making sure there were fewer obstacles for the next Elijah Cummings. His legacy to me, above all else, was his faith,” Gowdy wrote.

Representative James E. Clyburn

House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn said Cummings’ ‘‘calm but firm hand will be missed on the Oversight Committee as it proceeds with the difficult work ahead.’’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Cummings a ‘‘dedicated public servant.’’

“Our prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” he tweeted.

Senator Ben Cardin

And Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, said Cummings ‘‘stood as a symbol for the heights one could reach if they paid no mind to obstacles, naysayers and hate.’’

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young

And Baltimore Mayor Jack Young says Cummings was a gifted social justice crusader. The mayor said Cummings wasn’t afraid to speak out ‘‘against brutal dictators bent on oppression, unscrupulous business executives who took advantage of unsuspecting customers, or even a U.S. President. He was, put simply, a man of God who never forgot his duty to fight for the rights and dignity of the marginalized and often forgotten.’’

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, Cummings’ wife and the chair of Maryland’s Democratic Party

She released a statement, calling her husband ‘‘an honorable man who proudly served his district and the nation with dignity, integrity, compassion and humility.’’

She says Cummings ‘‘worked until his last breath because he believed our democracy was the highest and best expression of our collective humanity and that our nation’s diversity was our promise, not our problem.’’

She says ‘‘It has been an honor to walk by his side on this incredible journey. I loved him deeply and will miss him dearly.’’