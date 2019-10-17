The recent shift in public opinion on impeachment has come largely from 9 percent of Americans who changed their mind since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed an impeachment inquiry of President Trump, according to an analysis by the Pew Research Center.
“The survey, conducted Oct. 1-13 among 3,487 US adults, finds that, currently, 54 percent approve of the House’s decision to conduct an impeachment inquiry, while 44 percent disapprove,” a statement from Pew said.
The Pew study confirms several polls in recent weeks that have shown a majority of Americans now supporting the impeachment inquiry — if not removing Trump from office. Unlike other polls, the Pew study tracks opinions from the same group of respondents over time, allowing it to more closely track changes.
“The survey finds that about one-in-ten adults (9%) who had opposed the House’s decision to open impeachment proceedings last month now approve of the decision,” the statement said.
Of the 9 percent who have changed their minds, 61 percent are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents and 32 percent are Republicans or lean Republican. Republicans under 30 and college-educated Republicans were slightly more likely to support impeachment.
The Pew study also found that 58 percent of all Americans — and 20 percent of Republicans — say Trump has “probably” or “definitely” done things that are grounds for impeachment.
The survey’s margin of sampling error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.