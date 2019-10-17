The recent shift in public opinion on impeachment has come largely from 9 percent of Americans who changed their mind since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed an impeachment inquiry of President Trump, according to an analysis by the Pew Research Center.

“The survey, conducted Oct. 1-13 among 3,487 US adults, finds that, currently, 54 percent approve of the House’s decision to conduct an impeachment inquiry, while 44 percent disapprove,” a statement from Pew said.

The Pew study confirms several polls in recent weeks that have shown a majority of Americans now supporting the impeachment inquiry — if not removing Trump from office. Unlike other polls, the Pew study tracks opinions from the same group of respondents over time, allowing it to more closely track changes.