Corn grew in a field outside Union City.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffFamilies in Hazleton participated in the baby crawl competition during Fun Fest in downtown Hazleton.Erin Clark for the Boston GlobeEvening lights hit the top of a church in a quiet Hazleton neighborhood. Recent changes in the community have led to a shift in the historically Italian neighborhoods and have resulted in an increase in the Latino population. Erin Clark for the Boston GlobeA man held a friend’s fishing rod, as well as his own, while fishing on Lake Erie.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffA cat rested in a window in a quiet Hazleton neighborhood.Erin Clark for the Boston GlobeClouds rolled in over farmland outside of Hazleton. Erin Clark for the Boston GlobeA man passed the Warner Theatre in Erie. The theater was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffPeople participated in a limbo competition during Fun Fest in downtown Hazleton. Erin Clark for the Boston GlobeA horse stood in a meadow outside Union City.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffA couple took in the view from the Bicentennial Tower on Lake Erie in Erie. The 187-foot tower was built to celebrate the city's bicentennial, 1996.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffYojairo Jimenez (left) and Argenis Santana ate lunch at STATION33TROPICAL, a Dominican restaurant in downtown Hazleton.Erin Clark for the Boston GlobeCyclists toured Presque Isle State Park on Lake Erie in Erie.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/Globe StaffA wheeled hay rake sat outside Kafferlin Sales and Service in Union City, Pa.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/Globe StaffGeese flew over Sugarloaf Mountain during a sunset.Erin Clark for the Boston Globe