fb-pixel
Corn grew in a field outside Union City.
Corn grew in a field outside Union City.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Families in Hazleton participated in the baby crawl competition during Fun Fest in downtown Hazleton.
Families in Hazleton participated in the baby crawl competition during Fun Fest in downtown Hazleton.Erin Clark for the Boston Globe
Evening lights hit the top of a church in a quiet Hazleton neighborhood. Recent changes in the community have led to a shift in the historically Italian neighborhoods and have resulted in an increase in the Latino population.
Evening lights hit the top of a church in a quiet Hazleton neighborhood. Recent changes in the community have led to a shift in the historically Italian neighborhoods and have resulted in an increase in the Latino population. Erin Clark for the Boston Globe
A man held a friend’s fishing rod, as well as his own, while fishing on Lake Erie.
A man held a friend’s fishing rod, as well as his own, while fishing on Lake Erie.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
A cat rested in a window in a quiet Hazleton neighborhood.
A cat rested in a window in a quiet Hazleton neighborhood.Erin Clark for the Boston Globe
Clouds rolled in over farmland outside of Hazleton.
Clouds rolled in over farmland outside of Hazleton. Erin Clark for the Boston Globe
A man passed the Warner Theatre in Erie. The theater was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
A man passed the Warner Theatre in Erie. The theater was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
People participated in a limbo competition during Fun Fest in downtown Hazleton.
People participated in a limbo competition during Fun Fest in downtown Hazleton. Erin Clark for the Boston Globe
A horse stood in a meadow outside Union City.
A horse stood in a meadow outside Union City.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
A couple took in the view from the Bicentennial Tower on Lake Erie in Erie. The 187-foot tower was built to celebrate the city's bicentennial, 1996.
A couple took in the view from the Bicentennial Tower on Lake Erie in Erie. The 187-foot tower was built to celebrate the city's bicentennial, 1996.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Yojairo Jimenez (left) and Argenis Santana ate lunch at STATION33TROPICAL, a Dominican restaurant in downtown Hazleton.
Yojairo Jimenez (left) and Argenis Santana ate lunch at STATION33TROPICAL, a Dominican restaurant in downtown Hazleton.Erin Clark for the Boston Globe
Cyclists toured Presque Isle State Park on Lake Erie in Erie.
Cyclists toured Presque Isle State Park on Lake Erie in Erie.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
A wheeled hay rake sat outside Kafferlin Sales and Service in Union City, Pa.
A wheeled hay rake sat outside Kafferlin Sales and Service in Union City, Pa.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/Globe Staff
Geese flew over Sugarloaf Mountain during a sunset.
Geese flew over Sugarloaf Mountain during a sunset.Erin Clark for the Boston Globe