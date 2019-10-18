....He is also my friend! At the same time, I am pleased to nominate Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette to be the new Secretary of Energy. Dan’s experience in the sector is unparalleled. A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job!

WASHINGTON — President Trump said he is nominating Dan Brouillette, currently deputy energy secretary, to be his next energy secretary after Rick Perry leaves the role at the end of the year.

Brouillette has been serving as number 2 to Perry, who has been in charge of the $36 billion agency that controls the nation’s nuclear arsenal and emergency crude oil stockpile. Trump said in a tweet that Perry would be leaving at the end of the year.

The White House arranged for Brouillette to meet with Trump on Friday after Perry gave the president a resignation letter and follows months of increasingly high-profile activities for Brouillette. The White House session was described by people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because it was private.

Perry, 69, has been grooming Brouillette, 57, to succeed him for months while planning his own departure. In recent months, Brouillette has more frequently served as the public face of the Energy Department both on missions abroad and at US events.

Trump has elevated deputies at other agencies after the leaders departed. He made David Bernhardt acting secretary of the Interior after Ryan Zinke left the administration, then nominated him for the post. Trump used a similar approach with current Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler, who served as the second-ranking official under former chief Scott Pruitt.

A Louisiana native, Brouillette worked at the Energy Department under former President George W. Bush as an assistant secretary for congressional and intergovernmental affairs