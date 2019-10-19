Youths in the Kingdom Soccer program battle for the ball in Portsmouth. The Cornerstone Church offers the program to youth, pre-k through 2nd-grade.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffThe abandoned Republic Rubber Company in Youngstown.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffCarol Kuchta worked on the pumpkin patch at her family's farm in Newton Falls. Her husband Dennis said they are struggling to sell the soybeans and corn they grow, "we have things that we planted that aren't worth anything. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: National reporter:Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffDamauri Johnson, 9, used his homemade fishing rod on the Ohio River as the sun sets in Portsmouth. His father, Chris Johnson said the family was fishing for, "whatever bites." Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffA man passed by the Youngstown Thermal plant.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff Dorset lambs and ewes stood in their pen at Dorsets N Daylilies farm in Zanesville. Owner Kirsten Hatfield said the family farm raises sheep and angus cows and grows feed and seed. She says they have been successful because, "we're diversified. You have to be diversified, hopefully they won't all fail at the same time."Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffPaul Krause woke up after sleeping on the bandstand outside the Trumbull County Courthouse in Warren. Krause said he has been unemployed since 2010 and homeless for few months.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffMorning fog began to lift over the U.S. Grant Bridge in Portsmouth.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffCorn at a farm in Zanesville.The Boston Globe/Globe StaffWalkers passed the Floodwall Murals in Portsmouth. The murals, by Robert Dafford, depict the history of the city. Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffArtist Mike Brumfield worked on a wood carving of a "cigar store Indian" outside his art gallery in Waverly. Brumfield said there is still a market for the sculptures, "you can sell all the wooden Indians you can make." Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffPeople visit the Ohio River at sunset in Portsmouth. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/Globe Staff