Clinton appeared to call Gabbard ‘‘the favorite of the Russians’’ in a recent interview, saying she believes the Russians have ‘‘got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate.’’

Trump says of Gabbard, ‘‘she’s not a Russian agent.’’

WASHINGTON — President Trump is attacking Hillary Clinton for suggesting Representative Tulsi Gabbard, a Democratic presidential candidate, is a Russian agent.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting Monday, Trump said Clinton and other Democrats claim everyone opposed to them is a Russian agent.

He added: ‘‘These people are sick.’’

Trump said he thinks Clinton’s attack boosts Gabbard and his own political chances, claiming it shows concerns about Russian interference are just a ‘‘sham.’’

Advertisement

US intelligence agencies unanimously assessed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.