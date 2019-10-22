Eight candidates running for at-large Boston City Council seats are set to meet for a debate on Tuesday hosted by The Boston Globe, WBUR, and UMass Boston’s McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies.

The candidates vying for at-large seats include incumbents Annissa Essaibi George, Michael Flaherty, Althea Garrison, and Michelle Wu, plus political newcomers David Halbert, Julia Mejia, Erin Murphy, and Alejandra St. Guillen.

Globe columnist Adrian Walker will moderate alongside Radio Boston host Tiziana Dearing. The debate will be broadcast live on WBUR from the public radio station’s CitySpace venue on Commonwealth Ave., and will be livestreamed on WBUR.org and BostonGlobe.com beginning at 2:30 p.m.