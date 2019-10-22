President Trump said on Twitter Tuesday morning that he is the victim of a “lynching,” comparing the impeachment process to the brutal killings of thousands of African-Americans in the 19th and 20th centuries.
So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019
The tweet came as Trump complained that he was not being given due process in the inquiry, though Congress holds broad powers over how to conduct an investigation into wrongdoing by the president.
Trump’s decision to compare Congressional investigation into his potential wrongdoing and the murder of African Americans drew a swift rebuke even from some conservatives, including Erick Erickson, who urged Trump not to “start dropping words that are important with real historic meaning.”
The tweet bemoaning an alleged lack of due process also stands in contrast to Trump’s past urging of extrajudicial violence against those accused of crimes, protesters, and migrants.
