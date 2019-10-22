President Trump said on Twitter Tuesday morning that he is the victim of a “lynching,” comparing the impeachment process to the brutal killings of thousands of African-Americans in the 19th and 20th centuries.

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

The tweet came as Trump complained that he was not being given due process in the inquiry, though Congress holds broad powers over how to conduct an investigation into wrongdoing by the president.