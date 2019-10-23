President Donald Trump says Turkey has informed the U.S. it will make ‘‘permanent’’ a five-day cease-fire in Syria. In response, he says he’s directing the lifting of economic sanctions on Turkey.

Claiming success at the U.S.-brokered effort, Trump said Wednesday, ‘‘this was an outcome created by us.’’ The cease-fire required Kurdish forces formerly allied with the U.S. against the Islamic State group to move out of a roughly 20-mile (32-kilometer) zone on the Turkish border.

Trump says, ‘‘We've saved the lives of many, many Kurds.’’